Help decorate, celebrate fall tomorrow with Holiday in the Park

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local organization is in need of volunteers to help put up Christmas lights in Elmer Thomas Park tomorrow. Holiday in the Park is responsible for the Christmas displays you see every year.



They're asking volunteers to meet them at the park from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. to get everything ready. After they're done, the fun-fest will begin. There will be a pumpkin patch, a zip line and lots more.



There's also a zombie walk at 7:30 p.m. and at 9:00 p.m. Afterwards, they'll show the Ghostbusters movie .



Holiday in the Park Committee Chairman Michael Tenis says this is their biggest fundraiser of the year and, since they run on donations, they're really counting on the community's support.



"Come out. Help us put up the lights and support us by staying and enjoying the activities of the fun festival," said Tenis.



The events start at 9:00 tomorrow morning with a full day of activities planned all the way up until 10:30 tomorrow night. To participate all you have to do is show up.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.