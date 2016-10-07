Nine arrested following Stephens Co meth bust - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Nine arrested following Stephens Co meth bust

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Nine people have been arrested today following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in Stephens County by the District 6 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Those arrested include:

  • Matthew Dillon Cox 
    • Count 1 – Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance
    • Count 2 – Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substance
  • Michael Kennith Hugg 
    • Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance after a Former Conviction of a Felony
  • Jason Eric Swinson
    • Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance within 2,000 feet of a Park;
  • Crystal Patricia Lee 
    • Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance,
  • Janice Diane Latimer 
    • Count 1 – Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance
    • Count 2 – Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substance
    • Count 3 - Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance
  • Jessica Dawn Zielinski 
    • Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance

Charges were filed and warrants were issued for the following individuals:

  • Stephanie Ann Pannell 
    • Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substance After Former Conviction of a Felony
  • Jacob Edgar Ryan Dodd
    • Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance
  • Keith Daniel Williams
    • Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance
  • Sue Ann Jacks 
    • Count 1 - Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance 
    • Count 2 - Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance 
    • Count 3 - Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substance

Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks noted that multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to bring these suspects to justice.

“I want to take a moment and personally thank the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the Duncan Police Department, Marlow Police Department, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for their assistance in apprehending the individuals involved in the roundup,” said Hicks.

“The investigation was the second phase of a yearlong investigation and focused on the distribution and sale of methamphetamine in our community.  This phase resulted in charges being filed against 10 people.  To date, we have charged and arrested approximately 25 people in association with this investigation.  It has been ongoing for around a year and has been very successful.  We took multiple people into custody in August 2016, but our work was not done.  My Task Force, Office, and other law enforcement agencies take the sale of methamphetamine very seriously and will eventually catch up to those who decide to sell it in our communities.  I am proud of their work and am happy to say ‘It was a good day for the good guys.’”

