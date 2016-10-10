TX Country Air kicks off Oct 18 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
QUANAH, TX (KSWO)- The largest rolling Airstream extravaganza in the Southwestern United States,  Texas Country Air, kicks off October 18. Downtown will be buzzing with seminars, demonstrations, concerts, tours, and great food through October 23 for the urban camping event.

The public is invited to all activities; All seminars, concerts, and demonstrations are FREE.  Around 120 Airstream trailers from throughout the US and Canada will be on display.  "A Salute to Our Military” is the theme for Texas Country Air this year. 

Missy Smith and Crew will kick The opening entertainment on Tuesday, October 18th, 7:00 pm at the Three Rivers Ballroom.  The Reagan Elementary Choir will present a Patriotic Show that will be the highlight of Texas Country Air.  The Hardeman County Hospital therapist group will coordinate a food drive for the Hardeman County Food Pantry that night.  People are asked to bring a canned good to the Tuesday night program.

You can view the complete schedule for Texas Country Air on Facebook.

