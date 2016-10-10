Deadline looms for OSU VIP Fan Experience

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – The deadline to enter for a chance to win the OSU experience is October 16.

College football fans have a chance to win tickets and a VIP experience at an upcoming Oklahoma State University football game plus $1,529 toward a college savings account. The prize package includes four tickets to the October 29 OSU-West Virginia University game.

Two lucky winners will not only receive game tickets and college savings money but an autographed football and other apparel, a behind-the-scenes tour of the football facilities, and a special on-field recognition ceremony during a break in play.

For full entry details, official rules, and to enter, visit www.ok4saving.org/vipfootball.

The sweepstakes are open to legal residents of Oklahoma and OCSP account owners, regardless of their state of residency. Entrants must be at least 21 years old at the time of entry. No purchase is necessary to enter or win and only one entry is allowed per person. Void where prohibited.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.