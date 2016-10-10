It’s not too late to fight hunger in OK

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Governor Mary Fallin encourages Oklahomans to join her seventh annual Feeding Oklahoma Drive during the month of October. Oklahoma is consistently one of the hungriest states in the nation.

“There’s still time to participate in my Feeding Oklahoma Drive,” said Fallin. “The drive doesn’t end until October 31, so you can still host a food drive or make a donation to help us meet our goal of providing 2 million meals for our hungry Oklahoma neighbors.”

The month-long food drive benefits the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, and their partner agencies across the state. Food donations raised will stay in the local area to help residents struggling with hunger. The Feeding Oklahoma Drive comes at an important time, as the need for food assistance during the winter increases dramatically.

To participate in the drive, visit feedingoklahoma.org or email feedingoklahoma@regionalfoodbank.org. All donations will stay in local communities across the state. Non-perishable food items can also be donated at all BancFirst locations. Most-needed items include canned meat, canned vegetables, canned fruits, canned tuna, peanut butter, and rice and beans.

Monetary donations can be made online at feedingoklahoma.org. Every dollar donated will provide five meals for the one in six Oklahomans who have inconsistent access to food.

Last fiscal year, the Regional Food Bank and Community Food Bank distributed more than 73.1 million pounds of food across Oklahoma.

