It’s not too late to fight hunger in OK - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

It’s not too late to fight hunger in OK

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Governor Mary Fallin encourages Oklahomans to join her seventh annual Feeding Oklahoma Drive during the month of October.  Oklahoma is consistently one of the hungriest states in the nation. 

“There’s still time to participate in my Feeding Oklahoma Drive,” said Fallin.  “The drive doesn’t end until October 31, so you can still host a food drive or make a donation to help us meet our goal of providing 2 million meals for our hungry Oklahoma neighbors.”

The month-long food drive benefits the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, and their partner agencies across the state. Food donations raised will stay in the local area to help residents struggling with hunger.  The Feeding Oklahoma Drive comes at an important time, as the need for food assistance during the winter increases dramatically.

To participate in the drive, visit feedingoklahoma.org or email feedingoklahoma@regionalfoodbank.org. All donations will stay in local communities across the state. Non-perishable food items can also be donated at all BancFirst locations. Most-needed items include canned meat, canned vegetables, canned fruits, canned tuna, peanut butter, and rice and beans.

Monetary donations can be made online at feedingoklahoma.org.  Every dollar donated will provide five meals for the one in six Oklahomans who have inconsistent access to food.

Last fiscal year, the Regional Food Bank and Community Food Bank distributed more than 73.1 million pounds of food across Oklahoma.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly