The Salvation Army Annual Angel Tree sign up begins tomorrow - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

The Salvation Army Annual Angel Tree sign up begins tomorrow

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Salvation Army of Lawton/ Fort Sill will begin its Christmas assistance program on October 11.

This year The Salvation Army of Lawton will be accepting applications for assistance at The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club located at, 1315 SW F Avenue, on:

  • October 11-14 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • October 16. Tickets will be handed out at 9:00 a.m. along with breakfast. Registration will take place after church service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 
  • October 17-18 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

If you are a family in need of help bringing the holiday cheer into your home, there are a few application requirements that you should know about. You must apply in person for toy assistance. Toy assistance is only for children ages 12 and younger. There are no children allowed at the Christmas Application appointment but you may bring letters to Santa Claus and clothing sizes for children. Toy wish may not exceed $50.00 for any single item.  Absolutely no PS4’s, Wii or other electronic consoles may be requested.

The Salvation Army’s “Angel Tree” program has been in operation for over half a century to help families in need during the Christmas season. Each year the Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to over 900 children within our community. The Christmas program also provides Holiday food boxes to eligible families.

If you receive SNAP Benefits (Food Stamps), please bring the following items:

  1. Picture I.D. for Head of Household
  2. Social Security Cards, ID, or Birth Certificates for Adult Members of Household
  3. Birth certificates for Child. In case of newborns, hospital records, DHS letter, shot record, or school record will be accepted.
  4. Proof of Address:  Current Rent Receipt/Mortgage receipt/Utility Bill.
  5. SNAP Printout /Food Stamps Award Letter-Food stamps EBT card will not be accepted.

If you do not receive SNAP Benefits (Food Stamps), please bring the following items:

  1. Picture I.D. for Head of Household
  2. Social Security Cards, ID, or Birth Certificates for Adult Members of Household
  3. Birth certificates for Child. In case of newborns, hospital records, DHS letter, shot record, or school record will be accepted.
  4. Proof of Address:  Current Rent Receipt/Mortgage receipt/Utility Bill.
  5. Bring Proof of Income (PAY STUBS, SS, Unemployment, Disability) & Proof of Expenses (Utilities, Rent/Mortgage) for all working members of household.

Applications will be considered for assistance based on the income level and expenses of the family. The Salvation Army uses the OK Food Banks income level chart to determine eligibility.

Anyone wishing to sign up should contact The Salvation Army at 580-355-1802 for more information and a list of items needed for sign up. Military Families have been requested to contact MWR first for Christmas Assistance: Barbara Christ Email:  Barbara.a.christ3naf@mail.mil or (580) 442-6180

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly