The Salvation Army Annual Angel Tree sign up begins tomorrow

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Salvation Army of Lawton/ Fort Sill will begin its Christmas assistance program on October 11.

This year The Salvation Army of Lawton will be accepting applications for assistance at The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club located at, 1315 SW F Avenue, on:

October 11-14 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

October 16. Tickets will be handed out at 9:00 a.m. along with breakfast. Registration will take place after church service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

October 17-18 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

If you are a family in need of help bringing the holiday cheer into your home, there are a few application requirements that you should know about. You must apply in person for toy assistance. Toy assistance is only for children ages 12 and younger. There are no children allowed at the Christmas Application appointment but you may bring letters to Santa Claus and clothing sizes for children. Toy wish may not exceed $50.00 for any single item. Absolutely no PS4’s, Wii or other electronic consoles may be requested.

The Salvation Army’s “Angel Tree” program has been in operation for over half a century to help families in need during the Christmas season. Each year the Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to over 900 children within our community. The Christmas program also provides Holiday food boxes to eligible families.

If you receive SNAP Benefits (Food Stamps), please bring the following items:

Picture I.D. for Head of Household Social Security Cards, ID, or Birth Certificates for Adult Members of Household Birth certificates for Child. In case of newborns, hospital records, DHS letter, shot record, or school record will be accepted. Proof of Address: Current Rent Receipt/Mortgage receipt/Utility Bill. SNAP Printout /Food Stamps Award Letter-Food stamps EBT card will not be accepted.

If you do not receive SNAP Benefits (Food Stamps), please bring the following items:

Picture I.D. for Head of Household Social Security Cards, ID, or Birth Certificates for Adult Members of Household Birth certificates for Child. In case of newborns, hospital records, DHS letter, shot record, or school record will be accepted. Proof of Address: Current Rent Receipt/Mortgage receipt/Utility Bill. Bring Proof of Income (PAY STUBS, SS, Unemployment, Disability) & Proof of Expenses (Utilities, Rent/Mortgage) for all working members of household.

Applications will be considered for assistance based on the income level and expenses of the family. The Salvation Army uses the OK Food Banks income level chart to determine eligibility.

Anyone wishing to sign up should contact The Salvation Army at 580-355-1802 for more information and a list of items needed for sign up. Military Families have been requested to contact MWR first for Christmas Assistance: Barbara Christ Email: Barbara.a.christ3naf@mail.mil or (580) 442-6180

