Summer is over and it’s time to empty the pool but keep this in mind

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Chlorine is toxic to wildlife. Whenever you empty your pool, make sure it’s dechlorinated and drain it into grass or gravel to help filter the water! Never discharge water onto another property without permission.

Stormwater runoff is the biggest source of water pollution but you can be the solution. Remember only rain down the storm drain!

Report illicit discharges, leaks, and spills to the Stormwater Hotline at 580-581-3565.

This message brought to you by City of Lawton Stormwater Management Division. Learn more at Cityof.Lawton.OK.US or call 580-581-DIRT, that’s 580-581-3478.

