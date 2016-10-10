Seedlings on sale at OK Forestry Services - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Seedlings on sale at OK Forestry Services

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Scott Huff, Assistant Director, Oklahoma Forestry Services, inspects a seedling at the State Nursery in Goldsby. Scott Huff, Assistant Director, Oklahoma Forestry Services, inspects a seedling at the State Nursery in Goldsby.

(KSWO)- Oklahoma Forestry Services is taking orders for seedlings.  The seedlings are grown at Oklahoma Forestry Services’ nursery are specifically selected to thrive in Oklahoma’s climate. They are only available to purchase from October through March each year.

 “We are pleased to offer more than 30 varieties of trees and shrubs, all carefully chosen for their ability to thrive in Oklahoma’s tough climate,” said George Geissler, director, Oklahoma Forestry Services.  “At our Tree Improvement Center and the nursery, we work to cultivate the best seed sources and growing practices available ensure the healthiest trees for Oklahoman.”

The seedlings are distributed as bare-root and containerized and can be planted for a number of different purposes including timber production, wildlife habitat improvement, erosion control and windbreaks. 

The nursery says supplies are most abundant encourages in October and November. Plant them in January through early April to increase their survivability in the summer.  For more information or to place an order visit the online store at www.forestry.ok.gov or call the nursery at 405-288-2385 or 800-517-3673.

Oklahoma Forestry Services, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry, is committed to conserving, enhancing and protecting Oklahoma’s 12.5 million acres of forests and woodlands. Since 1925 Oklahoma Forestry Services has worked with individuals and communities throughout the state to create resilient landscapes, fire-adaptive communities and provide wildfire response.  Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the division also has regional offices in Goldsby, Broken Bow, Wilburton and Tahlequah.  For more information, visit http://www.forestry.ok.gov.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly