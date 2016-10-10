Seedlings on sale at OK Forestry Services

(KSWO)- Oklahoma Forestry Services is taking orders for seedlings. The seedlings are grown at Oklahoma Forestry Services’ nursery are specifically selected to thrive in Oklahoma’s climate. They are only available to purchase from October through March each year.

“We are pleased to offer more than 30 varieties of trees and shrubs, all carefully chosen for their ability to thrive in Oklahoma’s tough climate,” said George Geissler, director, Oklahoma Forestry Services. “At our Tree Improvement Center and the nursery, we work to cultivate the best seed sources and growing practices available ensure the healthiest trees for Oklahoman.”

The seedlings are distributed as bare-root and containerized and can be planted for a number of different purposes including timber production, wildlife habitat improvement, erosion control and windbreaks.

The nursery says supplies are most abundant encourages in October and November. Plant them in January through early April to increase their survivability in the summer. For more information or to place an order visit the online store at www.forestry.ok.gov or call the nursery at 405-288-2385 or 800-517-3673.

Oklahoma Forestry Services, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry, is committed to conserving, enhancing and protecting Oklahoma’s 12.5 million acres of forests and woodlands. Since 1925 Oklahoma Forestry Services has worked with individuals and communities throughout the state to create resilient landscapes, fire-adaptive communities and provide wildfire response. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the division also has regional offices in Goldsby, Broken Bow, Wilburton and Tahlequah. For more information, visit http://www.forestry.ok.gov.

