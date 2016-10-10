Lawton man stabbed at a park

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local man was stabbed at a park last night.



When officials arrived they found a Terrance Troy covered in blood with a cut on his bottom lip. Troy said he was at the park at 13th Street and Dr. Charles Whitlow Avenue talking to a friend it happened.

The suspect, Jeremy Radford, pulled out a knife and tried to stab Troy. Radford then picked up a tree branch and began to swing it at him striking him in the face.

Radford knocked Troy down on the ground and began to attack him until he was knocked unconscious.

Radford was found and booked into the city jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.