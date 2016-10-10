United Way of Stephens County Kicks off campaign with Follies IV - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

United Way of Stephens County Kicks off campaign with Follies IV

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Crowds filled the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club Friday to help the United Way of Stephens County. Participants learned about 14 United Way partner agencies, listened to a variety of local entertainers, and enjoyed food provided by Interurban Restaurant and its friends.

During halftime of the Duncan-Shawnee football game in Halliburton Stadium on September 9, AT&T donated $10,000 to become the presenting sponsor of Follies IV.

“The diversity of our talent lineup was just what we wanted,” Gina Flesher, the show’s producer, said. “And it simply goes to show you how much talent we have in our It was a performance all of us enjoyed.”

Performers included violinists Merribelle and Annabelle Wharton; ukulele-singer Bella Farrow; singers Gwen Clark, Shana Ford, Alison Heitner, Ensley Kohout, Janet Peters and Steve Ribnikar and Linda Raber; comedian Penny Gardner; magician Ryley Dumas; and pianists Shirley King and Patty Jennings.

“It was a nice evening,” United Way board chairman Nicole Punneo said. ”I think we all had a good time and we’re certainly indebted to all those who entertained us and who joined us for the special night.”

With a goal of $300,000, the campaign still has a long way to go. Campaign brochures will be mailed to all households in Stephens County. Civic and social club presentations will continue.  More than 60 businesses and companies will be visited by executives on loan from their Stephens County employers. Direct mail contacts will be made and telephone calls are planned.

“We face a challenging year because of current economic conditions,” Ed Darling, executive director of the United Way, said, “but we’re blessed to have strong agencies, dedicated volunteers and generous communities.

“Our hope is to make certain everyone is aware of those increased demands and that everyone has the opportunity to participate. Every dollar counts. With everyone helping, we can exceed that goal and help a lot of people.”

 For additional information, contact Ed Darling at (580) 255-3648 or edarling@unitedwayofsc.org.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly