United Way of Stephens County Kicks off campaign with Follies IV

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Crowds filled the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club Friday to help the United Way of Stephens County. Participants learned about 14 United Way partner agencies, listened to a variety of local entertainers, and enjoyed food provided by Interurban Restaurant and its friends.

During halftime of the Duncan-Shawnee football game in Halliburton Stadium on September 9, AT&T donated $10,000 to become the presenting sponsor of Follies IV.

“The diversity of our talent lineup was just what we wanted,” Gina Flesher, the show’s producer, said. “And it simply goes to show you how much talent we have in our It was a performance all of us enjoyed.”

Performers included violinists Merribelle and Annabelle Wharton; ukulele-singer Bella Farrow; singers Gwen Clark, Shana Ford, Alison Heitner, Ensley Kohout, Janet Peters and Steve Ribnikar and Linda Raber; comedian Penny Gardner; magician Ryley Dumas; and pianists Shirley King and Patty Jennings.

“It was a nice evening,” United Way board chairman Nicole Punneo said. ”I think we all had a good time and we’re certainly indebted to all those who entertained us and who joined us for the special night.”

With a goal of $300,000, the campaign still has a long way to go. Campaign brochures will be mailed to all households in Stephens County. Civic and social club presentations will continue. More than 60 businesses and companies will be visited by executives on loan from their Stephens County employers. Direct mail contacts will be made and telephone calls are planned.

“We face a challenging year because of current economic conditions,” Ed Darling, executive director of the United Way, said, “but we’re blessed to have strong agencies, dedicated volunteers and generous communities.

“Our hope is to make certain everyone is aware of those increased demands and that everyone has the opportunity to participate. Every dollar counts. With everyone helping, we can exceed that goal and help a lot of people.”

For additional information, contact Ed Darling at (580) 255-3648 or edarling@unitedwayofsc.org.

