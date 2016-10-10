Local businesses support the United Way of SW OK through fundraisers

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – We’d like to tell you about some upcoming events to help out the United Way Southwest Oklahoma. A wide array of businesses has contributed their time to planning fundraisers to help out this great cause. With so many upcoming opportunities to donate, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Comanche County will be hosting a Chili Cook-off on Monday, October 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Jury Selection Room on the second floor of the Comanche County Courthouse. They will be serving chili with all the fixins, dessert, and a drink. It costs $5 for one trip or $10 for all you can eat. There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes for the best chili! All proceeds will go to the United Way.

The Comanche Home Center in Lawton will be serving homemade breakfast burritos on Monday, October 17 beginning at 7:30 a.m. outside the contracting department of Comanche Home Center, 2 SW C Avenue.

“We are so grateful for continued support from great community partners like Comanche Home Center. Every year the Comanche Home Center puts together an amazing fundraiser to support United Way of Southwest Oklahoma and our initiatives. We are so thankful for community partners like CHC who continue to support the positive changes that are happening in our community,” said Lauren Ellis, United Way’s President/CEO.

The breakfast burrito fundraiser will feature 3 different types of burritos; sausage egg and cheese, egg and cheese, spicy pulled pork and egg and cheese. The burritos are on sale for only $2 each. All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma and their partners.

Roadback, Inc., 1114 SW A Avenue in Lawton, has created 3 holiday baskets (Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas) to be raffled off to benefit the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.

“Like many of our partners, Roadback conducts fundraisers each year to help support the initiatives of United Way of Southwest Oklahoma. Roadback puts together fun and creative ways to raise money during our campaign season. I’m always excited to see what their newest fundraising idea is. Roadback, Inc. is an amazing program and we are so thankful to have them as a partner,” said Ellis.

Visit Roadback, Inc. to purchase your raffle ticket $5 for 1 or 3 for $12 and know 100% of the proceeds will be invested in over 25 programs that focus on education, income, health, and safety. The Halloween basket drawing will be held on October 14th, the Thanksgiving basket will be drawn on November 4th, and the Christmas basket will be drawn on December 2nd. Raffle tickets can also be purchased by phone at 580-357-8114.

The Goodyear plant in Lawton has teamed up with United Way of Southwest Oklahoma for its annual charity golf tournament on Friday, October 14.

“The Goodyear Charity Golf Tournament is always a fun and well-attended event. We have a chance to interact with our generous donors, share the mission and goals of our organization, and raise money to help make an impact on our community all while enjoying a fun day on the golf course,” said Ellis.

The golf tournament is a 4-person scramble with an entry fee of $75.00 per person. Green fees, golf cart, refreshments, door prizes and lunch are included with the cost of entry. Prizes will be awarded for: 1st Place Team, 2nd Place Team, Hole-In-One, Closest to the Pin, and Longest Drive.

Show up to any of these great events to support the United Way and the awesome work that they do in our community.

