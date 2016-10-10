New mural unveiled in Marlow

MARLOW, OK (KSWO)- This morning, art students from Marlow High school unveiled the new "Welcome to Marlow" Mural at the Intersection of Highway 81 and Main Street.



School principal Bryan Brantely says the owner of "Baby Glam & Mama Too", wanted to dress up her main street corner building with something that benefited the whole community.



She passed the idea on to Art teacher Arlyn Brantley in exchange for a donation to the Art department and that's how it all got started. The project took about 3 weeks to complete.

