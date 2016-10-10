Circus elephants have annual public washing at Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Carson and Barnes Circus is in Lawton for two nights only, and today we got a chance to see one of its biggest acts get cleaned up for the show.

These elephants are part of the main attraction but they couldn't take the stage without their annual public washing. As with years past, the circus contacted the Lawton Fire Department for help.

Major Dudley Teeter says being that close to such a large animal was intimidating, but he could tell they enjoyed the water. He says now they're all clean and ready to put on a good show.



"Any time the circus comes out, it's a great time for family time. Anytime you can bring your kids out to see the elephants and the clowns, you're more than welcome. Just come on out," said Dudley Teeter Major of the Lawton Fire Department.

You can catch the action for yourself tonight at 7:30 p.m. and tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30p.m. at the Lake Helen Stage at Elmer Thomas Park.

