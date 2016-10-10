OKC Zoo to expand preschool, summer camp programs - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKC Zoo to expand preschool, summer camp programs

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden plans to dramatically expand preschool and summer camp programs after the state certified its education department as a child care center, zoo officials said.

The certification from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services will allow the zoo to double the capacity of its preschool and summer camp programs.

“This accomplishment is key for the growth of the zoo’s popular education program,” OKC Zoo Deputy Director Barry Downer said in a news release. “The education team worked tirelessly to implement state-required additions, modifications and guidelines throughout the process.”

As part of the child care program expansion, the zoo will require background checks of staff members and volunteers. Employees will also be required to take part in professional development courses and receive first aid and other child care training.

The zoo already offers day and summer camps, along with classes for preschoolers, toddlers, home-schooled children and scouts.

