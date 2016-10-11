MedWatch- Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation Center - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Current and past patients, who spent time at the Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation Center last year, gathered at Comanche County Memorial Hospital Tomlinson Medical Complex for the sixth annual rehabilitation reunion. During this reunion, one patient was given the Jim Thorpe courage award.

The rehab staff chooses a patient for the award who has gone through a tough battle in rehab but is still positive and encouragement to others.

Teddy Harrison was honored nearly one year after suffering from a massive stroke, that left him unable to use the left side of his body.  He was frustrated not to be able to live a normal life but he kept a smile on his face and his spirits high, even when it was difficult.

"It was, it's, well, it's kinda just terrible when you can't raise that arm up and scratch yourself or anything and you can't even put your clothes on for a while... but I can now but I couldn't then," said Harrison.

He's now able to use his left arm and walk while using a walker. He says the past year has been a struggle but he hopes it will pay off in the end.

"It's hard. It doesn’t come very fast either and you'll do the simplest things but they are really easy with the side that you don't have a stroke on but the other side they're terrible hard for you to do but the next day is a little bit easier so that's something to look forward to...after a day or two it gets easier and you start getting those muscles trained," Harrison said.

"Working with Teddy was always fun, it was always different every day. He always had a bright smile on his face... He was always one of my favorite patients to work with," said Heather Dodson, an Occupational Therapy Assistant at CCMH. "It's been terrible, I'm telling you but it's something you've gotta do so make up your mind and do it or you're going to be sitting the rest of your life and I hope not."

Teddy hopes to be able to walk by himself and drive again.

