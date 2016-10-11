State question forum tonight in Duncan

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- For anyone who still has questions about the state questions that will appear on the upcoming November ballot, a special event is set to begin in a couple hours that may help get your questions answered.



You are invited to attend that event starting at 6:00 tonight at the Duncan Regional Hospital Pavilion on the southeast corner of the main building. There will be an overview of all the state questions along with a panel discussion that starts at 7:00 p.m.



Panel members include District Attorney Jason Hicks and Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.