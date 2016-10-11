Update: Captain Roseno helps those affected by hurricane in GA

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- An update tonight from Salvation Army Captain Israel Roseno of the Salvation Army. Last week, we told you that he was being deployed to Florida to help residents impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

Today, we learned he was actually sent to Brunswick, Georgia for disaster relief. Captain Roseno says the island area was heavily damaged by flooding and high winds, but the situation is starting to improve.

He says when they got there many residents were without power and water so the Salvation Army opened its doors as a temporary shelter and served about one-thousand meals per day.

Now that residents are returning to their homes, he's waiting on orders for the next deployment, which he believes will be the Carolinas. We'll keep you updated.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.