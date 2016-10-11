Lawton woman faces manslaughter charge after August crash

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton woman now faces a manslaughter charge in the death of a woman she hit with her car back in August.

45-year-old Patricia Patterson was initially charged with a misdemeanor of driving under the influence, but court records show that prosecutors upgraded the charge last week.

In August, Patterson struck 30-year-old Carmen Riley, who was walking in the middle of the road near 44th and West Gore.

Police say Patterson tried to give the woman aid until emergency crews arrived but Riley died 11 days later in the hospital.

Two weeks after Riley's death, results from blood tests showed Patterson was intoxicated at the time of the accident, which prompted the more serious charge.

Patterson is scheduled to appear in court again next week.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.