CU hosts Melting Pot of Culture event

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Today Cameron University hosted an exciting festival allowing students to learn about and celebrate a multitude of cultures.

The "Melting Pot of Culture" celebration was held this afternoon and showcased a number of wildly different cultures.

The event allowed campus organizations like the International Club, the Black Student Association and the University's Nepalese students to educate attendees on their backgrounds and cultures.

But the event was not limited to on-campus groups. Outside organizations --such as the Mexican Folkloric Dancers and Anadarko's Riverside Indian School -- also joined in, providing equal parts entertainment and information.

The celebration was organized by Cameron's Office of Student Development, who aim to give students a better understanding and appreciation of cultures beyond their own.

"We want to be able to educate-- we're here in an institution of higher education and it’s not just about what you learn in the classroom, but meeting the other students that you're learning with," said Olivia Polynice of the Office of Student Development.
"It's an education, but a celebration as well."

The event is held every year and is put on thanks to the tireless work of students and faculty working together.

