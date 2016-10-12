Mandated ROVER Program available for physician sign up now

OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Department of Health reminds Oklahoma doctors to sign up to electronically certify death records before the July 1, 2017 deadline.

Registering Oklahoma Vital Event Records is a free program by the OSDH Vital Records Division that cuts filing time in half allowing a quicker resolve to any probate, insurance or other issues following a death.

Oklahoma State law requires death certificates be “filed with the State Department of Health within three (3) days of such death.”

For more information, email AskRover@health.ok.gov or call 405-271-5380.

