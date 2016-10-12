Special Operations Association riders visit Lawton VA Center

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Veterans at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center got a visit this morning from the Special Operations Association Riders.



The group rode in from Oklahoma City this morning to present veterans of the Special Operations-Yellow Wing with a plaque to show their appreciation for their service.



“I hope they realize that we're here and we care about them and brighten their day just a little bit and that's what it means to us more than anything else to make their day a little better," said Tom Carrell, Director of Special Operations Association Riders.



Members of the motorcycle group say they naturally bond with the veterans because many of them also served in the military. They want them to know they are not forgotten, they are their brothers and will be forever.



"So many of our veterans are forgotten especially when they end up in a VA Hospital like this, not many people come to visit them and we naturally bond with them and that's the emotional part for us because many of us served more than one tour. It’s just important to us to reach out to these guys and let them know they are not forgotten and they're our brothers and will be our brother forever,” said Carrell.



The Special Operations Riders make rides across the country visiting veteran’s centers and hospitals to visit with veterans to show their appreciation. They also take an annual ride and hold a ceremony each spring on Armed Forces Day to honor the dead and those still missing in Southeast Asia.



