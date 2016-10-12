Asbestos cleanup planned for Stephens County Historical Museum

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Stephens county officials are making preparations to remove the asbestos from a museum.



Officials say the project to remove lead from the building that houses the Stephens County Historical Museum will cost about $170,000.



The goal is to clean up the lead dust from the indoor firing range, along with any lead-based paint and asbestos-containing material found in the building.



Duncan City Council members approved a contract with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for cleanup of the building.



The project is expected to begin in early November and should last about four months.

