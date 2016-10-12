CU to host social issue forum

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Community leaders say it's time to address the social issues that are happening across the country, and they're inviting you to be a part of the discussion.

Tomorrow, there's going to be a forum in Lawton entitled "Communicating for a Change." It will focus on police and citizen relationships and justice issues. Organizer and local pastor Dr. Willie Smith says the goal is to promote unity by seeing these issues from a different perspective.



"It's a chance for people to voice their concerns about social unrest in our communities and really across the nation. So I think when we get different perspectives, from different people, we'll get a clearer picture of what we're dealing with and how we can better address it," said Dr. Smith.

The forum is set for tomorrow from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in room 111 of Ross Hall on the campus of Cameron University. There will be a panel of community leaders from different organizations including law enforcement, education, and politics. Everyone is invited to attend.

