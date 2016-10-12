Lawton/Ft Sill Vet Center honors those who served in Vietnam

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Today more than one hundred veterans living in the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center were recognized for their service during the Vietnam War.

The Veterans Center held a "Welcome Home" ceremony honoring the residents who served in Vietnam. Each Vietnam vet was awarded a special pin for their service, and two guest speakers expressed their deepest appreciation for their defense of the country in those trying times. The center was happy to hold the event, and say it’s important to thank the service members who for so long went thankless.

"We just want to make sure our veterans know they care about them, and that the work that they did in Vietnam didn't go unrecognized,” said Pamela Burks, the Special Events Coordinator.

The "Welcome Home" ceremony was a part of a national effort to give back to those who served in Vietnam, only to be met with hostility upon their return. The Vietnam War Commemoration is set to run through 2025, with thousands of activities and events planned across the country.

