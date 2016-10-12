OHP officer returns to work following crash - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OHP officer returns to work following crash

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OHP Trooper Jason Richardson was hit by a vehicle along i-40 Tuesday morning. (Source Oklahoma Highway Patrol) OHP Trooper Jason Richardson was hit by a vehicle along i-40 Tuesday morning. (Source Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- OHP Trooper Jason Richardson was injured January 19 after being struck by a vehicle in Pottawatomie County. Richardson returned to work on October 3.

“My life was turned upside-down in a hurry,” Richardson said at a Wednesday press conference in Oklahoma City.

Richardson was attending to a wreck along I-40 west of Shawnee when the driver of an SUV lost control and struck Richardson due to icy conditions. Richardson almost nine months of extensive rehabilitation and physical therapy for serious injuries suffered in the crash, including a broken leg, broken ribs and internal injuries.

“We’re just thrilled to have Jason back,” Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Thompson said. “We are grateful to have him here with us today.”

