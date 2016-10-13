Altus murder suspect makes initial court appearance - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus murder suspect makes initial court appearance

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer

Kevin Nall (Source Altus Police Department) Kevin Nall (Source Altus Police Department)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The man Altus police believe is connected to the shooting death of 32-year-old Freddie Lopez has returned to Jackson County. His initial court appearance was today.

19-year-old Kevin James Nall Jr. was booked into the Jackson County Jail on Wednesday morning. A warrant was issued for his arrest on September 9 on a charge of 1st-degree murder and motion to revoke a suspended sentence.

On September 1, Freddie Lopez was shot multiple times on the 300 block of North Hudson in Altus. Investigators believe Nall fled to the Oklahoma City area. He was apprehended in Holbrook, Arizona by the United States Marshalls Fugitive Task Force on September 13.

Nall made his initial appearance before a Jackson County District Court Judge on today on the 1st-degree murder charge and the arrest warrant for motion to revoke a suspended sentence. Nall’s bond has been set at $100,000 dollars on the motion to revoke arrest warrant and $500,000 on the 1st-degree murder arrest warrant.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

