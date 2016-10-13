Sex offender arrested for failure to register

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Henry Dan Washington Jr. was arrested in Lawton yesterday on an outstanding warrant issued for his failure to register as a sex offender. Washington is a level three sex offender with a lifetime registration requirement. Washington was last registered at 4733 NW Motif Manor Apt C-3 in Lawton.

Around 1:00 p.m., Lawton police officers made contact with Washington at 5700 block of Northwest Euclid Avenue. Washington told police that he had moved from Motif Manor to 5733 NW Euclid over a year ago and that he had not given notice or come in to update his address prior to moving.

Washington was placed under arrest for failing to comply with the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act and booked without incident.

