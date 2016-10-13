City of Lawton Health Fair keeps employees working during flu season

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The city of Lawton held its second annual Health and Wellness Fair at City hall today offering city employees a convenient way to get their checkup.

The free event included nearly 30 vendors offering things like eye and dental screenings, flu shots, massages and biometric screenings. Organizers say it's almost like a one-stop shop way for employees to receive their yearly checkup.

“We all got our work lives our personal lives and we don't always make time to get that checkup, get that flu shot, and it's the little things to be healthy as we go into the winter season,” said Chase Massie, the Human Resources Director for the City of Lawton.



“It means a lot to me to know that the city cares about my health not only as a police officer but as a city employee,” said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins of the Lawton Police Department.

Massie says the event has been very popular. Last year, more than 400 employees attended and this year they had over 300 employees come out before lunchtime.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.