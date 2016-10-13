OK Congressman Tom Cole speaks out about 2016 presidential elect - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK Congressman Tom Cole speaks out about 2016 presidential election

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Congressman Tom Cole is commenting on the general election saying while he is republican and supports the republican nominee, he does not support the statements he made that were caught on tape back in 2005.  He feels the candidates should really be focusing on something else in these final weeks before the election.

“It's a disappointing election because we're not talking about things that really need to be discussed, it's a personality food fight between the candidates, that's constructive and important in itself but we're not talking about the issues," said Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma’s 4th District.

Issues, Cole says, like the deficit and how to get the economy moving again and the dangers we are currently facing in the world.  He said If the candidates focused on the "important issues" voters will then be able to choose the best candidate to tackle them.

Congressman Cole also stopped at the Goodyear plant in Lawton this afternoon to congratulate the company for earning the 2016 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. The award honors employers who support Guard and Reserve employees and was presented to Goodyear at the Pentagon in August.

