CU forensics team places 4th in competition

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Cameron University forensics team kicked off its competition season by competing against 19 colleges and universities from six states at Southwest Baptist University last weekend. The Aggies won fourth place in debate sweepstakes, individual event sweepstakes, and overall sweepstakes.

“This was a great first tournament for the season,” says Sarah Collins, Director of Forensics. “Our students worked very hard to prepare for the tournament, and their hard work paid off. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season with this outstanding group of competitors. I predict great success!”

The team will be headed to the Carl Albert Tournament in Poteau next.

