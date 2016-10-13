Comanche County Conservation helps landowners find resources

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Comanche County Conservation sponsored a workshop today aimed at teaching landowners how to best care for their land, farms, cattle, and crops.

The workshop is held two to three times a year so landowners and farmers can understand all the resources they have available to them. There are various programs aimed at helping landowners keep money in their pockets that they might not even know they're losing. While there are many variants that can effect a farmer from cattle prices to mother nature.

J Kirk Schreiner, USDA District conservationist, wants people to know how to take care of their land so they can have something to leave behind.

“We want to help people do a good job to take care of their land, to be better managers of their land, to leave something for our kids and for our grandkids,” said Schreiner, a District Conservationist for the USDA.

The services offered are free of charge and are available year round. If you are a farmer or landowner and you need more information, Schreiner's office is located 1606 NW Lawton Avenue office here in Lawton and he is always happy to help people out.

