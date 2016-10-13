Rural fire department OK Forestry Services grants

OK (KSWO)- Temple Volunteer Fire Department and Wichita Mountains Estates Fire Department have been awarded Rural Fire Defense 80/20 Reimbursement Grants by the Oklahoma Forestry Services.

“The number of departments applying for grants is indicative of the great need for equipment and station construction by our rural fire departments,” said George Geissler, the director of the Oklahoma Forestry Services. “These departments are the first line of defense for their communities and we only wish we had more funding to offer them.”

The grants provide funding for equipment purchases and fire station construction. The grants reimburse 80% of the total amount of projects. To qualify for the grants, rural fire departments must serve communities of less than 10,000 residents.

For more information about the grants and recipients visit the Oklahoma Forestry Services website at www.forestry.ok.gov.

