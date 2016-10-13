Polling location moved due to flooding

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Voters in Comanche County Precinct 3 will be forced to head to a new polling place come election day.

"Northwest Baptist Church is the polling place for district 3. Unfortunately, they had a flooding in their Church so we won't be able to use that precinct as a polling place,” said Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims.



The new polling place will move just right across 52nd Street to a new storefront in the Regency Square complex. District 3 covers the area between Rogers Lane and Cache Road from Northwest 38th street to Northwest 53rd street.

