Greater Lawton Rotary Club improves literacy in elementary schools

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Greater Lawton Rotary Club continued their mission of improving literacy in the area with a special visit to a local elementary school.

Members of the Rotary Club visited John Adams Elementary to gift dictionaries to the school's third graders.

The club has delivered dictionaries to third graders in Lawton Public Schools, Bishop and Flowermound Schools. Today's delivery marks their breaking the 7,000 mark in gifted dictionaries.

The project allows the Rotary Club to make sure every third grader in the district has access to a dictionary and they're more than happy to lend a hand in the students' academic lives.

"It’s important to give children a dictionary in third grade, that's when they start learning and there just aren't a lot of books in some kids' home. So this gives us the opportunity to give the kids the tools they need to be successful in their education," said Stan Booker, the President of the Greater Lawton Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club has been giving dictionaries to students in the area for the past five years and this year they are expanding their program to third graders across the entire county.

