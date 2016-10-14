Destructive beetle discovered in NW OK - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Destructive beetle discovered in NW OK

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
The destructive emerald ash borer beetle has been found in Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma. (Source OK Forestry Service) The destructive emerald ash borer beetle has been found in Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma. (Source OK Forestry Service)

OK (KSWO)- According to the Oklahoma Forestry Service, a pest recently found in northeastern Oklahoma is responsible for the loss of tens of millions of ash trees across the nation. The emerald ash borer is an invasive species wood-boring beetle. The insect is a significant threat to ash trees across the state.

 “With a number of our neighboring states already dealing with the pest. We knew it was a matter a time before emerald ash borer appeared in Oklahoma,” said George Geissler, director, Oklahoma Forestry Services.  “We want to make Oklahomans aware of the issue and available options and resources for dealing with this pest.” 

All ash wood out of Delaware County will be quarantined. The pest can be easily spread if infested wood is moved into other areas.

 “There are decisions to be made, and we want those decisions to be science-based,” said Geissler.  “We’re offering the best resources available on our website and will keep Oklahomans informed on the progression of emerald ash borer.”    

Emerald ash borer originates from Asia. Signs of emerald ash borers include s-shaped galleries under the bark, D-shaped very small exit holes in the tree, and crown decline.

Please notify Oklahoma Forestry Services at 405-522-6158 if you see signs of EAB infestation in ash trees. For more information and resources regarding emerald ash borer, visit www.forestry.ok.gov/eab.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly