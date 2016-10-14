Five arrested after man was assaulted in Altus

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus police responded to a residence on the 600 block of South Benson around 12:30 a.m. this morning after a man reported that he had been assaulted by three men near the home.

The victim told police that after he was knocked down during the terrifying ordeal, a firearm was discharged near his head.

Five individuals have been arrested as a result of the ordeal:

Roderick Dion Jefferson was arrested on warrants out of Jackson County and Harmon County.

Deshane Ganarro Jefferson was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Shane Ganarro Fitts was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Amy Rae Chism was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony.

DeLauren Jaylea Vick was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony.

The victim refused medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery. Investigators recovered two firearms at the scene, one being a 12-gauge shotgun which was stolen in a residential burglary that was reported on October 2.

