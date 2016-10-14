Lawton nonprofits praised at Lunch and Learn

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A group of nonprofits who work to make Lawton-Fort Sill a better place to live received special honors today.

Members of the Lawton-Fort Sill Community Coalition passed out annual awards at lunch time today at the Great Plains Technology Center. Open Streets Lawton, The Lawton Police Department, and Macarthur High School's Project Graduation were all saluted for projects intended to make our community healthier, safer, and free of drugs.

Organizers called today's program a "Lunch and Learn" so guests could find out more about the outreach projects.

At the Lawton-Fort Sill Community Coalition, we work at reducing underage drinking and prescription drug abuse and we feel it's important for the whole community to get involved in that and just be a part of the efforts we got going on here,” said Linda Griffith-Lambert.

The community coalition's mission is to enrich the lives of everyone in Comanche Country by supporting programs, many of which are run by volunteers, that make Lawton Fort Sill a better place to live.

