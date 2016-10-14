Tomorrow is Cox's Store VFD 20th annual Fish Fry

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local fire will host its 20th annual Fish Fry Fundraiser this weekend.Firefighters with the Cox's Store Volunteer Fire department spent today getting ready for their fundraising dinner tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Highway 65 and Roger's Lane.

Besides Fish, they'll be serving up calf fries, beans, coleslaw, and all the trimmings. The event is free, but they will accept donations to help purchase new equipment for the department.



“This year we're working to put in a new rescue truck, new set of jaws new generation and new tools and if we put that new rescue truck on the road. We'll have a better response and work better,” said Jake Stallings, a firefighter with Cox's Store Volunteer Fire Department.



The event will also include live music, games, and a smokehouse that allows children experience what it's like as a firefighter. The fire department will also be raffling off a 45-calibur semi-automatic pistol.

