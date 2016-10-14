Educators discuss learning at CU's Making a Difference workshop

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Educators from all over southwest Oklahoma met today at Cameron University.

They brainstormed and shared ideas for teaching students who need extra help in the classroom. Specifically, they discussed mainstreaming special education students and programs.

Teachers, staff, and administrators attended the workshops. Topics included strategies for teaching autistic students, working with at risk teenagers, and teaching math and science to students who have a tough time picking up those subjects.

The keynote speaker, Dr. David Bowker, is a recruiter from Purdue University, who overcame a learning disability to have a successful career in higher education.

“I talked about my experience growing up with learning disabilities and this is something I don’t typically speak about too much, only within the last three of four years, folks that have inspired me along the way, some of the challenges that I’ve had. Also the great teachers and folks that have really helped find strengths and helped me to be successful,” said Dr. Bowker.

Cameron Education students also attended today's "Making a Difference" workshop.

