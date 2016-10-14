Crash near Porter Hill overturns semi, badly damages vehicles - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Crash near Porter Hill overturns semi, badly damages vehicles

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- An accident between a car and a tractor-trailer left both vehicles in bad condition.

The crash happened earlier this afternoon near Porter Hill Road and Highway 62. OHP has not released a report at this time. According to a witness, a Semi hit a car turning at the intersection. The semi overturned and pushed the car into a pole. The front of the car was badly damaged and the truck was left lying on its side.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, three people were taken to the hospital. The incident is under investigation. You can count on us to bring you more information as this story develops.

