LPD and LFD to battle it out at the annual softball game tomorrow

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Tomorrow afternoon the Lawton Police Department and the Fire Department will go head-to-head in their annual sports competition.

This is the second year the two departments have met on the softball field, and the LPD is hoping for a win after losing to the fire department in 2015.

But with all proceeds for the game going toward charity, the real winner this year won't be measured in runs.

"Both sides I'm sure want to win, but in the end it’s all about benefiting those memorials and other places, I guess, agencies, so in the end we both want to win, but at the same time, we're working for a good cause together," said Timothy Jenkins of the Lawton Police Department.

The big game kicks off at noon at the Softball Complex at 38th Street and Lee Boulevard, field three. Admission will be $5 per person and kids 12 and under can get in free.

