Altus police chase ends in arrest

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- A suspect has been taken into custody following a high-speed pursuit in Altus. Altus police arrested 29-year-old Mathew Ray Maldonado near the town of Martha around 10:15 a.m.

According to officials, the police were attempting to serve arrest warrants, issued through the Jackson County District Court, when Maldonado attempted to evade arrest and led police on a pursuit North of Altus for 5 miles and then west for another 2 miles.

The suspect drove through a police blockade before turning west at the Martha Y onto Martha Road. Maldonado’s vehicle became disabled and the pursuit ended in a field one mile east of the town of Martha. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Maldonado was booked into the Jackson County Jail on warrants for 2nd-degree forgery, unauthorized use of a credit card, false declaration of ownership in pawn and petty larceny. Maldonado will also face charges of attempting to elude police and failing to stop at a roadblock.

