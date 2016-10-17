Volunteers needed for free dental clinic

WOODWARD, OK – The Oklahoma Dental Association (ODA) is seeking volunteers for the eighth annual Oklahoma Mission of Mercy (OkMOM) on February 3-4 at the Woodward County Fairgrounds. Volunteers needed include dentists, hygienists, assistants, front office staff, dental technicians, physicians and non-healthcare volunteers.

“All OkMOM volunteers have two things in common, a passion for people and an eagerness to help the underserved in Oklahoma,” said Dr. Trent Yadon, 2017 OkMOM Chair. “While we do need dental professionals to assist with procedures and managing clinic operations, many of our volunteer positions do not require a dental-related skill.”

According to Mission of Mercy, this two-day clinic provides patients of all ages donated dental care to as many people as time, volunteers and supplies will allow given on a first-come, first served basis. There is no eligibility or income requirement for treatment.

Courtesy indoor line formation opens at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2 and again at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, and at 5:00 a.m. on February 3 and 4. The clinic offers cleanings, fillings, extractions and very limited dental flippers.

To sign up to volunteer or for more information about OkMOM, visit www.okmom.org.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.