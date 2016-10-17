Hospital patients visit the pumpkin patch

BETHANY, OK (KSWO) –Several patients at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital experienced the sights, sounds and smells of fall this week with a visit to TG Farms’ pumpkin patch. For many of the patients, it was their first time.

“It means so much to us to be able to come with our daughter and see her interact with the outside elements and animals,” said Mary Jones, whose child is hospitalized. “Every day is a gift to us, and we love seeing Emery do new things because last year she could have never done this.”

Todd Griffith owns TG Farms in Newcastle and this is the 10th year he has invited patients to the pumpkin patch at no cost.

“The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital has always had a place in my heart,” said Griffith. “Many of these children spend most of their time in a hospital room, so being outside at a pumpkin patch is a new and exciting experience. I love seeing them smile and be so happy.”

Patients and their family members picked out pumpkins, enjoyed a hayride, and had fun at the petting zoo. According to Special education teacher Mindy Cash, community outings enrich patients’ lives and provide important interaction with the community.

“The patients are not afforded many of the same opportunities to take part in fall activities like this, because of their hospitalizations. It’s important for these patients to be able to participate and experience their community,” said Cash.

