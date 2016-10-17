IHS announces new Deputy Chief Medical Officer for the Great Plains Area

(KSWO)- Mechele M. Peterson, M.D., MBA, will serve as new deputy chief medical officer and a regional expert on IHS medical and public health services for The Indian Health Service Great Plains Area. She will provide technical leadership and guidance to facility chief medical officers and clinical staff.

“Dr. Peterson is not only a highly qualified physician, she is also a proven leader with administration experience within the Indian health system,” said Acting Great Plains Area Director Captain Chris Buchanan. “As deputy chief medical officer, Dr. Peterson will help ensure all of our hospitals, health stations, clinics and facilities in the Great Plains Area provide quality, comprehensive health care.”

IHS has taken steps this year to improve services and quality of care in the Great Plains Area including hiring experts to fill full-time leadership positions.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.