The public is invited to Duncan Town Hall Meeting about education

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The community is invited to weigh in on public education at a special Duncan town hall meeting.

Tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. at Duncan High School (515 North 19th Street), State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister will hear the public’s thoughts on how to strengthen public education and refocus on the needs of individual students

The free, hour-long town hall meeting will be held in conjunction with parent-teacher conferences at Duncan Public Schools to make it easier for local parents to attend. The Duncan High School Jazz Band will perform at 5:30 p.m. to welcome everyone to the meeting.

Parents, educators, businesspeople, community leaders, and anyone else interested in DPS are welcome to attend and help OSDE create a comprehensive state plan to bolster academic performance for all students and reduce barriers that hold many kids back.

