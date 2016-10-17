Voter registration surges prior to deadline

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- People who work at the election board office in Lawton are working non-stop this week to process all of the new voter registrations that came into their office on Friday, which was the last day to register to vote in Oklahoma.

They tell us they have stacks and stacks of registrations that came in last week.

In fact, more so than in a typical Presidential election year. The head of the election board credits the controversies surrounding Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton with the big increase in first-time voters. Many of the first time voters are young and many are college students.

Election Board employees will be putting in extra hours this week to make sure all new voters receive their ID's before election day, November 8th.

