League of Woman Voters to host candidate forum in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Tomorrow, The League of Women Voters will be hosting a Candidate Forum at the Lawton City Hall, 212 Southwest 9th Street. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

Attending the event will be nominees from House districts 64 and 62, county commissioner district 2, and city council wards 3 and 4. Larry Bush, John Montgomery, Jacobi Crowley, Rande Worthen, Johnny Owens, Richard Strickland, Caleb Davis, Michael Dickson, Jay Burk, and Jody Maples will all be in attendance.

Following a short welcome, candidates will have 5 minutes to speak on topics they deem most importance and offer recommendations to rectify those issues. Members of the audience will also be given the chance to ask the candidates questions.

