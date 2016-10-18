School start delayed due to power outage

OK (KSWO)- A wide-spread power outage this morning forced a couple area schools to delay their start time. Both Temple and Grandfield Public Schools started the school day at 10:00 a.m. this morning due to the outage.

Power has been restored to the area. Officials in Temple say that they had power by 9:30 a.m. and Grandfield says power was restored by 8:30 a.m.

An official cause of the outage has not been released by Public Service of Oklahoma at this time.

