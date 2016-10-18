Altus Street Sign Improvement Project is underway

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus Streets Commissioner Chad Osborne plans to replace all of the older street signs throughout the community with new green aluminum signs with white reflective lettering to meet the Department of Transportation size and specifications.

“We are very excited to get rolling on this project. It will take some time due to the size and expense but will be worth it in the end. The street signs not only help with overall appearance of our great city but they are a vital part of emergency services,” said Chad Osborne.

Last year, the Streets Department began implementation of the plan. The City is hopeful to have the project completed by June 2020.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.